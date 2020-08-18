StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said it has launched an investigation and notified law enforcement after it detected a ransomware attack on 15 August.
Carnival corporation and Carnival plc said that the attack accessed and encrypted a portion of one brand's information technology systems and that the unauthorized access also included the download of certain of its data files.
A joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 17 August disclosing the incident.
Upon detection of the attack, the company launched an investigation and notified law enforcement, and engaged legal counsel and other incident response professionals.
Carnival said it has implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to address the situation and reinforce the security of its information technology systems while the investigation is ongoing.
