StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve said its recent performance had enabled it to 'consider a sustainable dividend policy', though it didn't give specific payout guidance.
The company said its performance had been 'strong' despite challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to 'the resilient nature of the business and the essential nature of much of the work we perform'.
Trading for the financial year through September was expected to be in line with the company's expectations, it added.
Sureserve said it had won 21 new contracts with an annualised value of £16m, adding £40m to its order book, since it announced its first-half results.
'The strong trading performance of the group in the last 12 months has enabled the board to consider a sustainable dividend policy, which is more than adequately covered by significant earnings per share and regular recurring cash flows,' it said.
'The group continues to show resilient growth in revenue, earnings and cash flows and looks forward to continuing its strong operational and financial performance during the rest of the financial year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: