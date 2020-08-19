StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory diseases focused Verona Pharma said it had initiated the second part of a trial to evaluate an inhaler-based formulation of ensifentrine in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Results from the multiple dose, second part of a phase-two trial were expected in the first half of 2021.
Positive efficacy and safety data from the first, single dose, part of the study in 40 patients were announced on 31 March.
Verona Pharma had decided to postpone initiation of the second part of the study due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Following an assessment of local infection rates and control measures in addition to procedures put in place by the UK clinical sites, the company has now initiated Part B, which will evaluate the pMDI formulation,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
