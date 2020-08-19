StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Resolute Mining sad it was closely monitoring developments in Mali following the resignation of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
'The resignation of the president, and the subsequent dissolution of the government, follows action by sectors of the country's military seeking to resolve the recent political crisis,' Resolute Mining said.
It added that operations at its Syama gold mine, located in the south of Mali on the border with Ivory Coast, were continuing as normal with no impact to production or employee safety.
'Resolute has operated Syama since 2003 under the well-established mining laws of Mali,' Resolute Mining said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
