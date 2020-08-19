StockMarketWire.com - Lead, zinc and silver miner Europa Metals said it had raised £2m from a share issue, to help fund a pre-feasibility study for the Toral project in Spain.
New shares in the company were offered at 12.75p each and would represent about 32% of the company's enlarged issued share capital.
At 8:52am: [LON:EUZ] Europa Metals Ltd Ord Npv Di share price was -2.75p at 13.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
