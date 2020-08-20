StockMarketWire.com - Baby and kid product specialist Mothercare has announced a new business model after talks with its franchisees.
The new arrangements will see its franchise partners pay manufacturers directly for products.
The company has completed the deal for Boots to be its franchise partner in the UK and Ireland - with Mothercare goods set to be sold in Boots stores from autumn 2020.
Mothercare has also secured a new 20-year agreement with its main franchise partner Alshaya Group.
The company said it expects a £10m hit associated with the administration of its UK stores in November 2019.
At 8:27am: [LON:MTC] Mothercare PLC share price was +0.16p at 5.92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: