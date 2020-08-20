StockMarketWire.com - Car seller Vertu Motors reported strong trading in July as lockdown measures were eased.
The group achieved adjusted pre-tax profit of £7.4m for the month, which it said helped absorb £700,000 in restructuring costs associated with job cuts.
The July profit level was significantly up on the same month a year ago and ahead of the company's business plan as customer demand returned.
The company booked £1.3m associated with the Job Retention Grant with furloughed staff expected to return by the end of August.
The company generated record levels of profit on used cars with margins above usual levels while national new car registrations saw the first meaningful uplift in 17 months.
July saw group like-for-like volumes of new retail cars up 18.1% and order take for the crucial September month is currently running over 20% ahead of last year.
Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors said: 'July trading continued the trends seen in June and was significantly stronger than both what we envisaged and the group's original business plan for the month.
'A robust recovery in customer demand for our vehicles and servicing has continued, aided by our investments in omnichannel retailing. A very successful 0% finance used vehicle sale event was executed in a majority of the group's English dealerships and this, together with strong used car margins, aided the delivery of a record month for used car profits.
'The group's high margin aftersales operations also performed well, delivering year on year growth in revenue, gross profit and margin.'
