StockMarketWire.com - Service provider to remote locations RA International has been appointed as the preferred contractor to Colluli Mining Share Company for the construction of camp accommodation, administration and service facilities, and the provision of integrated facilities management services in Eritrea, East Africa.
The agreement with Colluli Mining Share Company, a joint venture company owned 50% by Eritrean National Mining Company and 50% by Danakali, is expected to run for a period of two years with a value in excess of $20m subject to certain conditions.
Chief executive Soraya Narfeldt said: 'The appointment of RA International is testament to sound execution of our growth strategy, highlighting continued new business momentum with another significant award in the mining sector.'
Danakali chief executive Niels Wage said: 'We are very confident in RA International's capabilities to deliver a high-quality product and service.'
At 9:49am: [LON:RAI] RA International Group Plc share price was +3.75p at 56.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
