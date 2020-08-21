StockMarketWire.com - Mineral resource investment and development company Cadence Minerals said it had raised £1.25m through the placing of shares at a discount to bolster its finances and pay down debt.
The company placed 10,416,662 shares at an issue price of 12p per share, representing an approximately 21.7% discount to closing mid-price on 19 August 2020.
Cadence intended to use the proceeds from the placing for general working capital and to provide flexibility to the company to repay loan notes,' the company said.
The outstanding balance on Cadence's loan notes, which were announced on 15 June 2019 and 1 August 2019, was currently about £1.7m.
At 9:03am: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was -2.72p at 13.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: