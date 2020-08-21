StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Hurricane Energy said it had appointed Antony Maris as chief executive officer designate.
Most recently, Maris spent 15 years with Pharos Energy(previously SOCO International) where he was chief operating officer from 2012 to early 2020.
At 9:05am: [LON:HUR] Hurricane Energy PLC share price was +0.33p at 4.8p
