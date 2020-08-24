StockMarketWire.com - Frasers, formerly Sports Direct International, said it had acquired the fitness and gym business assets of Dave Whelan Sports from administrators for an initial sum of £37m.
The transaction complimented the 'existing gym and fitness club portfolio within the company's group and is consistent with the group's elevation strategy,' the company said.
The gym and fitness assets acquired would be integrated under the group's existing Everlast brand, it added.
An additional consideration - up to a maximum of £6.9m - may be payable contingent upon the number of leasehold interests eventually acquired.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: