StockMarketWire.com - Auto retailer Motorpoint said trading had bounced back in recent weeks following an easing of lockdowns.
The company also announced that chief financial officer James Gilmour had stood down to pursue other business interests.
Key operational and trading metrics over the last 11 weeks had been 'comfortably ahead' on-year, amid a full re-opening of the company's retail sites, Chairman Mark Morris said in AGM speech notes.
'The board has been encouraged by this momentum, which has been achieved across the group's combined customer channels including its 13 retail sites, online channel and its home delivery proposition,' Morris said.
'Supply of stock and margin remains strong,' he added.
Still, Morris said it remained too early to reinstate guidance 'in light of the significant uncertainty which remains as a result of the pandemic'.
At 8:02am: [LON:MOTR] Motorpoint Group Plc share price was -3p at 268p
