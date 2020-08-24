StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Tanfield reported a first-half loss, owing to legal fees associated with its holding in Snorkel International.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £369k, compared to losses of £127k on-year.

Tanfield said its 49% holding in Snorkel was valued at £19.1m, though the outcome of US and UK legal proceedings could impact that valuation.


At 9:40am: [LON:TAN] Tanfield Group PLC share price was -0.51p at 2.99p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com