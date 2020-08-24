StockMarketWire.com - Mineral explorer BWA said it had reached a conditional agreement with St George's Eco-Mining to sell the investment in Kings of the North Corp to St George's.
Kings of the North Corp (KOTN) was acquired from St George's on 1 October 2019 for £4.66m, but had proved impossible to manage and develop effectively, owing to the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions, the company said.
'As a result, it has been agreed between the company and St George's that St George's and the original KOTN shareholders will acquire the company's 100 per cent interest in KOTN by means of the cancellation of unconverted element of the convertible unsecured loan notes issued as the original purchase consideration, amounting to some £4.3m,' it added.
BWA expected this transaction to be completed by 31 August 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
