StockMarketWire.com - Waste plastic-to-hydrogen group Powerhouse Energy said Peel L&P had completed the engineering definition stage of the contractors' work for the Protos plant at Ellesmere Port in the UK on schedule.
The engineering phase had been undertaken to provide site definition drawings and the procurement packages for equipment and components from suppliers.
'The completion represents a significant step towards plant construction commencing as planned in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will facilitate Peel's progressing to finalising the project financing,' Powerhouse said.
At 1:26pm: [LON:PHE] PowerHouse Energy share price was +0.25p at 3.15p
