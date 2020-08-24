StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Tesco said it would create 16,000 permanent roles to support what it described as 'exceptional growth' in its online business.
The new positions would be in addition to 4,000 already created since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said in a press release.
Tesco said the roles would include 10,000 pickers to assemble customer orders and 3,000 drivers to deliver them, plus a variety of other roles in stores and distribution centres.
The majority of the roles were expected to be filled by people who joined the company on a temporary basis at the start of the pandemic, but who now wanted to stay on permanently.
Roles would first be offered to them, with remaining vacancies recruited externally.
At 2:42pm: [LON:TSCO] Tesco PLC share price was +0.15p at 227.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
