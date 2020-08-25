StockMarketWire.com - Brazil-focused gold miner Serabi Gold said it had acquired an additional tenement adjacent and to the northwest of its existing Sao Chico exploration interests.
The tenement, totaling 946.54 hectares in area, had been acquired from Lara Exploration for $100k in cash and a 2% net smelter return royalty over future gold production generated from the licence area.
Serabi said the exploration licence was located along the strike of its geological interpretation of the Sao Chico structural corridor.
'Through our past geophysics programmes, we have identified anomalous areas up to the boundary of our existing exploration holdings and believe that this new tenement will host further extensions of these geophysical anomalies,' chief executive Mike Hodgson said.
'The tenement is located approximately four kilometres to the northwest of the current Sao Chico underground mine and therefore provides Serabi with access to potential extensions of the Sao Chico structural corridor for a further five to six kilometres.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
