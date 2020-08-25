StockMarketWire.com - Private equity firm investor Princess Private Equity said its investment manager, Partners Group, had agreed to sell a majority stake in PCI Pharma Services, on undisclosed terms.
The stake was sold to Kohlberg & Company and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company.
Princess, alongside other Partners Group-managed funds, would retain a meaningful minority equity stake in the company.
Princes said the deal valued its stake in PCI at around $50.8m, compared to a carrying value of $41.3m at 30 June.
At 8:46am: [LON:PEY] Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd share price was +0.09p at 9.39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: