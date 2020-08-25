StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Finablr delayed the publication of its financial statements result as it was unable to adhere to previous deadline of 28 August.
On 23 June 2020, the company said that it had changed its accounting reference date to February 28, resulting in a deadline of 28 August 2020 to publish its financial statements.
'The company is currently unable to adhere to this deadline and will provide an update on the anticipated publication date when it is able to do so,' Finablr said.
