StockMarketWire.com - Biopesticides products maker Eden Research said it had received authorisation for the sale of its bio-fungicide in Australia, for use on wine and table grapes.
The product, authorised and marketed under the trade name 'Novellus,' was used as a 'sustainable and residue-free solution for the common disease Botrytis cinerea, a fungal pathogen affecting many plant species, which causes an annual economic loss of more than $10bn worldwide,' the company said.
Australia, a key market for Eden and its commercial partner Sipcam, who would distribute the product.
Wine grapes made up an estimated 60.3% of Australian grape crop revenue, and in 2019, the country produced circa 12m hectolitres of wine.
At 10:03am: [LON:EDEN] Eden Research plc share price was +0.18p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
