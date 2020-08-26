StockMarketWire.com - Transport company Go-Ahead said it had been granted a two-year contract extension to continue operating around 450 buses in the Loyang region of Singapore.
The extension, granted by the Land Transport Authority of Singapore, would begin in September 2021 and run until September 2023.
This followed an initial five-year contract, which saw the company's entry into the Singapore bus market in September 2016.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
