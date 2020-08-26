StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said an initial shipment of milling equipment from Italy for its cashew nut processing project at Tiebissou in Ivory Coast had been delivered to the project site from the port of Abidjan.
The milling equipment shipment, which comprised 12 containers of electrical, dryer, steam roasting and workshop hardware, was the first of four to be despatched from Italy by manufacturer Oltremare.
The remaining three shipments were expected to be shipped and delivered in the coming weeks and months.
'The mill remains on course to be commissioned in Q2 2021, at which point Tiebissou will become Dekel's second producing project, alongside its established palm oil operation in Ayenouan, Cote d'Ivoire,' the company said.
At 8:57am: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was 0p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
