StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Nostrum Oil & Gas said it had defaulted on interest payments due to debt holders and was in talks to enter into forbearance agreements.
The company said a default event had occurred resulting from the non-payment of interest due on 25 July to holders of its 8.0% senior notes due 2022, and the expiration of a 30-day grace period.
It also did not pay interest on its 7.0% senior notes due 2025 when due. The 30-day grace period for that payment was continuing, though Nostrum said it did not not expect to make the payment.
Nostrum said it was in 'advanced discussions' with the financial and legal advisers to a steering committee of note holders, namely PJT Partners and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.
The talks were being held with a view to entering into a forbearance agreement with certain note holders in relation to the interest payments.
'If and once such forbearance agreement is entered into, Nostrum will make an announcement inviting all other holders of its notes to join that agreement within a specified period of time,' it added.
At 8:57am: [LON:NOG] Nostrum Oil Gas Plc share price was -0.02p at 10.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: