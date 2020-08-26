StockMarketWire.com - Potash exploration and development company Kore Potash said it had completed a conditional equity placing to raise $8m.
The company, whose flagship asset is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project located within the Republic of Congo, planned to issue 946,106,3751 shares at a price of 0.65p.
Completion of the proposed fundraise was subject to, a minimum fundraise of US$7m, the company's interim results for the half year period ended 30 June 2020 being released on or around 10 September 2020 and shareholder approval at a general meeting.
At 9:17am: (LON:KP2) Kore Potash Plc Ord Usd0.001 share price was -0.18p at 0.73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
