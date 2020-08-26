StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said it had agreed a new plan for its La Parrilla project in Spain in a bid to boost production.
The company said an extensive programme of metallurgical and geological work had been underway over the past three months to refine the mine plan.
'An updated plan has been agreed and commenced, with the objective of increasing production and moving to a cash flow positive position in the first half of 2021 subject to metal prices,' the company said.
W Resources also announced that Atlas Capital Markets had converted a £100k worth of convertible bonds into shares in the company, at a conversion price of 0.1330p per share.
At 9:52am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
