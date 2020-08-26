StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Jangada Mines welcomed news from 17.7%-owned ValOre Metals that it had recorded positive initial assay results from drilling at its Pedra Branca platinum group element project in northeastern Brazil.
Highlights had included encountering 1.0 gram per ton of platinum group elements plus gold over 52.8 metres from surface, including 2.14 grams per ton over 9.0 metres.
'We are extremely pleased with initial results from the Phase 1 drill program at Pedra Branca, including the assays received from these first two holes at the Trapia 1 target area,' ValOre Metals chief executive Jim Paterson said.
'It is just the beginning of a very exciting period of exploration and discovery at the Pedra Branca project.'
At 1:23pm: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was +0.1p at 3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
