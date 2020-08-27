StockMarketWire.com - Sage Group plc chairman Sir Donald Brydon has indicated his intention to retire from his role and step down from the board in September 2021.
He will have served as Sage's chairman for nine years when he leaves.
In a statement to the stock exchange, Sage said his retirement aligned with the board's 'succession plan and good corporate governance practice', including the UK Corporate Governance Code requirement for a chair to step down after nine years on the board.
The board's nomination committee is to establish a process to identify and appoint Sir Donald's successor in due course, the company said. The process will be led by senior independent director Drummond Hall.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
