StockMarketWire.com - DFS Furniture said its subsidiaries, DFS Furniture Company, had entered into an agreement to sell The Sofa Workshop to Halo Furnishings for £0.3m.
The deal was conditional on regulatory approval from the FCA, which remained in progress and expected to be received in due course, the company said.
'Following the disposal, the group will benefit from the reduction in the cash costs of funding Sofa Workshop's operating losses, elimination of the potential volatility in the profitability generated and it will allow the Group to focus on executing the significant value creation opportunities in its core activities,' it added.
At 8:26am: [LON:DFS] DFS Furniture Plc share price was -0.9p at 162.1p
