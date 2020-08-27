StockMarketWire.com - Geoscience and geospatial products and services provider Getech said it expected to deliver positive core earnings for the year despite ongoing Covid-19 disruptions.
For the six months to 30 June 2020, revenue was expected to total £2.1m, below the £2.5m seen last year on forward sales of £1.4m, down from £1.6m.
'The disruption that resulted has continued into H2 2020 and the timeline to its resolution is unclear. Faced with this, Getech has acted decisively: lowering costs, protecting capital, delivering our orderbook and exploring new business opportunities,' the company said.
'Through these steps we expect to have delivered an EBITDA profit, replenished our orderbook and maintained our balance sheet strength,' it added.
