StockMarketWire.com - Video games services provider Keywords Studios said it had acquired Maverick Media, a video games creative marketing agency, for an amount of up to £3.6m.
The acquisition would further the group's strategy to become the 'go to' technical and creative services platform for the global video games industry, the company said.
Maverick, founded in 1995, generated revenues of over £3.4m and adjusted EBITDA of approximately £1.0m in the year ended 31st May 2020.
Under the agreement, Keywords Studios would pay a consideration of £2.7m. The remaining consideration of up to £0.9m would become payable based upon performance targets being achieved over the first six months post completion.
At 9:16am: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was +34p at 2284p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
