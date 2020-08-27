StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Metal Tiger is set to bank approximately £283,000 from a dividend paid by an Australian mining company in which it owns a stake.
Metal Tiger owns roughly 3.5% of Sandfire Resources Limited, which has just declared a A$0.14 dividend per share.
If Metal Tiger maintains its current interest in Sandfire to 15 September 2020, it will receive the dividend payment on 29 September 2020.
At 9:36am: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 24.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
