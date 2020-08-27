StockMarketWire.com - Language and translation company RWS is to acquire rival SDL after the two company boards agreed to a deal.
The all-share transaction will see RWS all of SDL's shares to create a global provider of language services and technology. SDL shareholders will receive 1.2246 new RWS shares in exchange for each SDL share they hold.
The price represents a 52% premium to SDL's closing share price of £5.98 on 26 August.
The combined group will be listed on the Alternative Investment Market and be led by RWS CEO Richard Thompson.
The boards said the combination 'has compelling strategic logic with the potential to deliver substantial benefits to the shareholders, customers, employees and other stakeholders'.
At 10:05am:
[LON:RWS] Rws Holdings PLC share price was -32.5p at 708.5p
[LON:SDL] SDL PLC share price was +252p at 850p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
