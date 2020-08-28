StockMarketWire.com - Australian fertilizer group Salt Lake Potash said it had completed the retail component of a A$98.5m (£54.2m) capital raising announced earlier in August.

Investors had applied for around A$11.0m of new shares, representing a take up rate of about 40%.

The shortfall under the retail entitlement offer would be allotted to the sub-underwriters.

'This follows the strong support for the institutional component of the entitlement offer and placement raising approximately A$71m,' Salt Lake Potash said.

The shares were issued at A$0.50 each.




