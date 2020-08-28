StockMarketWire.com - Developer and publisher of videogames Frontier Developments said it was on-track to deliver annual revenue within the top half of market expectations as sales in the fiscal year to date met expectations.
Revenue was expected within the top half of the current range of analyst projections of £83m to £95m for FY21 (the 12 months to 31 May 2021),' the company said, citing performance to date and projections for the remainder of FY21.
The company added three new game releases to the roster for FY21, including Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition, to be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 3; Struggling, which was available on Steam and the Nintendo Switch; and Lemnis Gate, to be launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2021.
The company also touted a 'major new era' for its Elite Dangerous game as a paid update was slated for the first quarter of 2021, which would add a 'completely new dimension to the Elite Dangerous experience.'
'Our team has done an amazing job developing strong releases for all four of our existing titles, and I am also looking forward to seeing the reaction to our first two Frontier Foundry games - Struggling and Lemnis Gate,' the company said.
