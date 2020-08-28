StockMarketWire.com - Upstream oil and gas company Aminex said it had agreed to extend the long-stop date for interested parties to meet the conditions of the Ruvuma farm-out by one month to 30 September 2020.

Aminex and ARA Petroleum Tanzania continue to 'work closely with the Tanzanian government to obtain approval for the farm-out,' the company said.

'It has taken longer than anticipated to obtain the final approval to the farm-out from the Government,' the company said.





At 9:42am: [LON:AEX] Aminex PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.75p



