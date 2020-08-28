StockMarketWire.com - Homwares manufacturer Portmeirion said it had appointed William Robedee as head of its North America operations, with immediate effect.
The appointment was made further to board changes announced by the company on 4 August that involved the departure of its former chief executive and its sales director.
Robedee had in the past 12 months been involved with the integration of the company's two US businesses.
At 2:55pm: [LON:PMP] Portmeirion Group PLC share price was +4p at 380p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: