StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca reported positive clinical results for its drug to treat patients with chronic kidney disease with and without type-2 diabetes.
Results from the phase III DAPA-CKD trial showed that AstraZeneca's Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on top of standard of care reduced the composite measure of worsening of renal function or risk of cardiovascular or renal death by 39% compared to placebo in patients with chronic kidney disease stages 2-t-4 and elevated urinary albumin excretion, the company said.
The results were consistent in patients both with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D).
In a separate statement, the company also said its drug in combination with a choice of chemotherapies had been approved in the European Union as a 1st-line treatment for adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
The approval by the European Commission was based on positive results from the phase III CASPIAN trial showing Imfinzi plus chemotherapy demonstrated a 'statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit for the 1st-line treatment of patients with ES-SCLC,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: