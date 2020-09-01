StockMarketWire.com - Real estate portal OnTheMarket said it had appointed Jason Tebb as its new chief executive, effective from 14 December.
Tebb was previously chief operating officer of property group Ulitmate Holdings and had also once launched estate and letting agency Ivy Gate.
Clive Beattie, who had been acting CEO since March, would resume his role as chief financial officer when Tebb joined in December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
