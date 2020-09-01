StockMarketWire.com - Electronics components manufacturer TT Electronics confirmed its involvement in the trial of a non-clinical Covid-19 screening device at Heathrow airport in London.
TT Electronics said it had been appointed as an exclusive manufacturing partner for the commercial launch of the device, called Virolens.
The company, which was confirming media coverage of the trial, said it had been working with Virolens creator iAbra and its partners University of Bristol, Dell and Intel.
The work was to design, develop and test the prototype Virolens screening device and to specify and design the manufacturing processes.
TT Electronics said revenues from Virolens were dependent on iAbra's end customers converting expressions of interest into firm orders, and subject to Virolens meeting further regulatory authority requirements.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
