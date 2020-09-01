StockMarketWire.com - Life and pensions Chesnara confirmed that it had received regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of the Dutch insurance portfolio of Belgian-owned Argenta Bank-en Verzekeringsgroep.
All remaining conditions precedent to the completion of the acquisition had now been fulfilled, the company said.
The deal was subject to receipt of regulatory approvals from the National Bank of Belgium and from the Dutch Central Bank.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
