StockMarketWire.com - Investment management company CIP Merchant Capital said it sold its stake in Circassia, a biopharmaceutical company, for about £3.9m.
The sale price resulted in a net profit of £1.1m for the company.
Circassia constituted the company's first exited investment, which corresponded to a 1.4 times cash on cash return and represents an IRR of 72% following the company's investment in Circassia announced on 10 January 2020.
At 9:54am: [LON:CIP] Cip Merchant Capital Limited Ord Npv share price was +2p at 49p
