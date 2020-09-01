StockMarketWire.com - Mining investment group Metal Tiger said it had appointed Adrian Bock as its new chief financial officer.
Bock was recently CFO of D.light Design, which provided solar power solutions to developing countries.
He would take over the role from Malcolm Bacchus, who had been employed on a part-time basis.
Bacchus would remain with the company for two months to assist with the transition and to oversee the publication of its interim results.
At 2:00pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.5p at 26.5p
