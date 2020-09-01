StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it had appointed technical director Bill Brodie Good as its chief executive.
Good had been a director of the company since July 2019 and heavily involved in its technical and corporate activities.
'By appointing Bill as the CEO, the company is essentially formalising the role Bill has been fulfilling,' chairman Dan Smith said
At 2:03pm: [LON:UFO] share price was +0.17p at 0.59p
