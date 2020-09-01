FTSE 100 Fresnillo 1334.00 +5.66% Glencore 172.35 +1.87% Avast 545.00 +1.68% Bhp Group 1741.00 +1.65% Rightmove 641.20 +1.17% Rolls-Royce Holdings 211.90 -12.11% International Consolidated Airlines 201.00 -7.07% Wpp 610.60 -5.42% Melrose Industries 96.45 -5.26% Schroders 2766.00 -4.55% FTSE 250 Airtel Africa 60.25 +5.70% Pershing Square Holdings 2125.00 +5.46% Dunelm Group 1503.50 +5.21% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1096.00 +4.98% Hochschild Mining 251.20 +4.41% Provident Financial 228.30 -7.35% Ascential 290.70 -7.12% Trainline 369.90 -6.64% Inchcape 472.80 -6.47% Meggitt 273.05 -6.14% FTSE 350 Airtel Africa 60.25 +5.70% Fresnillo 1334.00 +5.66% Pershing Square Holdings 2125.00 +5.46% Dunelm Group 1503.50 +5.21% Fdm Group (Holdings) 1096.00 +4.98% Rolls-Royce Holdings 211.90 -12.11% Provident Financial 228.30 -7.35% Ascential 290.70 -7.12% International Consolidated Airlines 201.00 -7.07% Trainline 369.90 -6.64% AIM Kodal Minerals 0.08 +83.33% Slingsby (H C) 300.00 +36.36% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 123.25 +25.77% Ironveld 1.10 +25.71% ValiRx 18.10 +24.83% The Brighton Pier Group 28.50 -17.39% Grafenia 5.75 -14.81% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 11.68 -12.87% Integumen Ord 1p 3.25 -12.16% Ukrproduct Group 4.98 -9.45% Overall Market Kodal Minerals 0.08 +83.33% Saga 18.60 +36.66% Slingsby (H C) 300.00 +36.36% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 123.25 +25.77% Ironveld 1.10 +25.71% The Brighton Pier Group 28.50 -17.39% Bisichi Mining 55.00 -15.38% Grafenia 5.75 -14.81% Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals 11.68 -12.87% Integumen Ord 1p 3.25 -12.16%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
