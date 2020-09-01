StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Fresnillo                               1334.00       +5.66%
Glencore                                 172.35       +1.87%
Avast                                    545.00       +1.68%
Bhp Group                               1741.00       +1.65%
Rightmove                                641.20       +1.17%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     211.90      -12.11%
International Consolidated Airlines      201.00       -7.07%
Wpp                                      610.60       -5.42%
Melrose Industries                        96.45       -5.26%
Schroders                               2766.00       -4.55%

FTSE 250
Airtel Africa                             60.25       +5.70%
Pershing Square Holdings                2125.00       +5.46%
Dunelm Group                            1503.50       +5.21%
Fdm Group (Holdings)                    1096.00       +4.98%
Hochschild Mining                        251.20       +4.41%
Provident Financial                      228.30       -7.35%
Ascential                                290.70       -7.12%
Trainline                                369.90       -6.64%
Inchcape                                 472.80       -6.47%
Meggitt                                  273.05       -6.14%

FTSE 350
AIM
Kodal Minerals                             0.08      +83.33%
Slingsby (H C)                           300.00      +36.36%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     123.25      +25.77%
Ironveld                                   1.10      +25.71%
ValiRx                                    18.10      +24.83%
The Brighton Pier Group                   28.50      -17.39%
Grafenia                                   5.75      -14.81%
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals                 11.68      -12.87%
Integumen  Ord 1p                          3.25      -12.16%
Ukrproduct Group                           4.98       -9.45%

Overall Market
