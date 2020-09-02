StockMarketWire.com - Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it flew 41% less passengers in August on-year, though the drop was shallower than in previous months as some travel restrictions in Europe were eased.
Passenger volumes for the month dropped to 2,381,214, compared to 4,036,914 in August 2019, with a load factor down 25 percentage points to 70.9%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
