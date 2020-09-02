StockMarketWire.com - The Gym Group swung to a loss in the first half of the year, as government measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus forced the low-cost gym operator to close its gyms.
For the six month period ended 30 June 2020, the company reported a pre-tax loss of £27m, compared with a profit of £5.6m on-year as revenue fell to £37.3m from £74m.
'The results reflect a period of significant disruption in which the company's gyms were required by the UK Government to close on 20 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak,' the company said. 'The gyms remained closed for the remainder of the reporting period before gyms in England re-opened on 25 July 2020.'
As at 31 August 2020, total membership was 676,000 members, up from 658,000 as at 25 July, prior to the first gyms re-opening. That was down from the 891,000 members seen on 29 February.
'The level of membership needed for cash flow break-even is approximately 520k paying members (depending on average revenue per member) and we are already above that level and expect to grow from this point,' the company said.
'We currently have no new sites under development but do have a number of new leases agreed. We will re-start our build programme when we have sufficient confidence in the broader economic outlook.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: