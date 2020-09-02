StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Nostra Terra Oil & Gas said it had acquired the producing Caballos Creek oil field in Texas from Oro Resources for $425k.
The acquisition included five producing wells, two injectors, and one shut-in producer located on 745 acres in Atascosa county.
The assets currently produced 30 barrels of oil per day, which Nostra Terra said would up its company-wide production by around a quarter.
'The first half of 2020 was relatively quiet from an acquisition perspective as the board took a very measured approach to assessing the turbulent economy, board changes and oil price environment,' chief executive Matt Lofgran said.
'Considerable effort has taken place since to identify assets that make money in a low oil price environment, and to which we could add to our portfolio on good terms while being cautious about dilution.'
'We're very excited about the acquisition of these assets.'
'We're acquiring low risk, producing assets, with average life over 20 years, immediately adding net cash flow to the company, all with non-dilutive financing.'
At 9:07am: Nostra Terra Oil Gas Company PLC share price was +0.1p at 0.33p
