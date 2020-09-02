StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods maker Creightons upped its final dividend after reporting a rise in annual profit on higher margins and sales.
For the year ended 31 March 2020, pre-tax profit rose to £3.5m from £2.9m on-year as revenue increased 8.6% to £47.8m.
Gross margin improved to 42.2% from 39.4%, driven by a change in sales mix in the period with a higher proportion of sales from higher margin branded sales, including the contribution from the acquired brand, the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend 0.50p per share, up from 0.40p.
At 9:21am: [LON:CRL] Creightons PLC share price was -0.5p at 54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
