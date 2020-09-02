StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused Volga Gas said it boosted production volumes by 20% during the month of August, thanks to higher gas plant capacity utilisation.
Output in August rose to 4,317 barrels of oil per day, up from 3,590 boepd in July.
Production in July had been constrained by Gazprom's pipeline maintenance works.
At 9:25am: [LON:VGAS] Volga Gas PLC share price was +2p at 24.5p
