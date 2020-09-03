StockMarketWire.com - Geospatial software provider IQGeo said it had secured a 'significant' new contract worth £0.6m for software licenses and services with a 'large tier 1' telecoms network operator.
This new contract had an overall value of $0.8m (£0.6m) and comprised of both a software licence subscription to be recognised over the next three years and certain implementation services to be recognised over the next two years, the company said.
At 8:17am: [LON:IQG] share price was 0p at 69p
